Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FirstService stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstService alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

FirstService Stock Down 1.5%

FSV traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. FirstService Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $209.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average is $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Wall Street Zen raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FirstService by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,684 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 12.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,216,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,263,000 after purchasing an additional 253,155 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,984,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,677,000 after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,791,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,247,000 after purchasing an additional 239,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.