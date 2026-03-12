Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.25, reports. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.70 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 39.59% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Tilly’s updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.340–0.270 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Tilly’s’ conference call:

Real estate strategy is shifting from net closures (21 closed in FY25) to a disciplined reopening plan of 4–6 new stores in FY26, while still expecting a year?over?year store count decline into Q1 (220 stores) and sales/sq ft (~$260) below historical levels. Near-term profitability remains uncertain despite top-line gains: Q1 guidance shows comps of +16–22% but an expected pre-tax loss of $8M–$10.1M (net loss $0.27–$0.34/share), and the company declined to give full-year guidance, saying ~8–9% annualized comps would be needed to return to full-year profitability.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 31,938,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,701. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 40.4% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 921,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tilly’s by 109.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 272,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 142,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Tilly’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilly’s this week:

Momentum warning from some outlets — At least one screen-theory piece highlighted TLYS among consumer names that could worry momentum investors, a reminder volatility and headline-driven moves can reverse. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain mixed — Despite the beat, Tilly’s latest filings still show negative net margin and negative ROE historically, and sell-side consensus for the full year remains negative EPS — risks to sustained profitability and valuation. MarketBeat: Earnings summary & metrics

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc is an American specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods. Founded in 1982 by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine, the company has grown from a single denim and tops store in Garden Grove, California, to a nationwide retail chain. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Tilly’s serves a youth-oriented market with an emphasis on surf, skate and streetwear brands.

The company’s merchandise assortment includes products from leading lifestyle brands such as Vans, Nike, Billabong and Quiksilver, alongside its own private-label offerings.

Featured Articles

