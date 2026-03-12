KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.42 and last traded at $83.4250, with a volume of 2347675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.13.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Nuttall bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,614,769.68. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 43,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.90 per share, with a total value of $4,514,428.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,583.30. This represents a 2,733.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 393,872 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,679. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

