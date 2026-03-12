Short Interest in KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Decreases By 60.6%

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 55,487 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the February 12th total of 140,841 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

KATITAS Price Performance

Shares of KTITF stock remained flat at C$10.67 during trading hours on Thursday. KATITAS has a 52 week low of C$10.67 and a 52 week high of C$10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.67.

About KATITAS

KATITAS CO., Ltd. surveys, purchases, refurbishes, remodels, and sells used homes to individuals and families in Japan. The company was formerly known as Yasuragi Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KATITAS CO., Ltd. in 2013. KATITAS CO., Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kiryu-shi, Japan.

