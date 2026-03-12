Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 38193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Norsk Hydro ASA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 4.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.