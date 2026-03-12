Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.1730, with a volume of 46273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $981.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 0.43.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.0142 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located in the Permian Basin region of West Texas. Established in 1980 by Apache Oil Company, the Trust does not engage in exploration or production activities. Instead, it owns net profit interests on specified acreage, allowing unitholders to participate directly in the cash flows generated by hydrocarbon extraction without bearing the costs or risks associated with day-to-day field operations.
The Trust’s interests cover acreage predominantly in Reeves and Loving Counties, where mature wells have been developed over several decades.
