Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 31,431 shares, a growth of 284.6% from the February 12th total of 8,172 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lonza Group Stock Down 1.3%

Lonza Group stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,374. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.57 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LZAGY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lonza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group is a Swiss multinational life sciences company that provides products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company operates globally with manufacturing and research facilities across Europe, North America and Asia, serving customers involved in drug discovery, development and commercial production. Lonza’s client base ranges from large pharmaceutical firms to emerging biotech companies and manufacturers of consumer health and specialty chemical products.

The company’s core activities center on contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for small molecules and biologics, including process development, clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing, and fill–finish services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.