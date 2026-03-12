iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 208302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy. Component companies include oil equipment and services, oil exploration and production, and oil refinery, oil storage and transportation, and coal and uranium mining companies.

