Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 230,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The business had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $240,289.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,942. This represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 54,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,240,411.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 658,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,063.20. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 104,958 shares of company stock worth $2,394,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,263,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,068,000 after purchasing an additional 131,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,303,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,970,000 after acquiring an additional 610,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,461,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,624,000 after acquiring an additional 516,781 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 614.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,167,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after acquiring an additional 257,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

