Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle stock on February 24th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 2/23/2026.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $293.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,281. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Jones Lang LaSalle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised EPS estimates across several upcoming quarters and years (upgrading FY2026 to $21.01, FY2027 to $23.71 and FY2028 to $28.09) and put a “Strong?Buy” on JLL — a direct catalyst for buying interest. Read More.

Zacks Research raised EPS estimates across several upcoming quarters and years (upgrading FY2026 to $21.01, FY2027 to $23.71 and FY2028 to $28.09) and put a “Strong?Buy” on JLL — a direct catalyst for buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results (reported Feb. 18) beat consensus: $8.71 EPS vs. $7.25 expected and revenue ahead of estimates — this earnings upside supports the analyst upgrades and valuation re?rating. Read More.

Q4 results (reported Feb. 18) beat consensus: $8.71 EPS vs. $7.25 expected and revenue ahead of estimates — this earnings upside supports the analyst upgrades and valuation re?rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JLL research (Global Bid Intensity Index) shows investor bidding competitiveness has normalized across property sectors, implying more balanced capital flows that support JLL’s investment?services and capital?markets revenue. Read More.

JLL research (Global Bid Intensity Index) shows investor bidding competitiveness has normalized across property sectors, implying more balanced capital flows that support JLL’s investment?services and capital?markets revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing capital?markets deal flow — JLL arranged a ~$125.5M Freddie Mac refinancing for a Brooklyn rental project — illustrating fee?generating activity in financing and advisory. Read More.

Ongoing capital?markets deal flow — JLL arranged a ~$125.5M Freddie Mac refinancing for a Brooklyn rental project — illustrating fee?generating activity in financing and advisory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~13.5% in February (to ?741k shares, ~1.6% of float), reducing potential short?pressure and creating a modest technical tailwind.

Short interest fell ~13.5% in February (to ?741k shares, ~1.6% of float), reducing potential short?pressure and creating a modest technical tailwind. Neutral Sentiment: Index?related disclosure (Russell 1000 share sale disclosure) appears to be routine rebalancing/administrative and not an operational issue. Read More.

Index?related disclosure (Russell 1000 share sale disclosure) appears to be routine rebalancing/administrative and not an operational issue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces framing JLL vs. peers (Q4 context articles) help investor perspective but contain no single new operational surprise. Read More.

Analyst and media pieces framing JLL vs. peers (Q4 context articles) help investor perspective but contain no single new operational surprise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Director Deborah H. McAneny sold 2,500 shares (~$751k) on March 10, trimming her holding by ~14.3% — a limited negative signal for insider sentiment (filing disclosed with the SEC). Read More.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Further Reading

