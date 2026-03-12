Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Clean Harbors stock on February 23rd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CLH traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $298.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.38 and its 200 day moving average is $244.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total value of $998,527.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,542,049.51. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.4% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 715.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,908,000 after buying an additional 87,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 51,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

