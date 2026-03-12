Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in EMCOR Group stock on February 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 2/23/2026.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME traded down $14.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $705.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $724.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $848.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Stories

