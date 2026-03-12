Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%.The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million.

Serve activated a fleet of 2,000 robots across 20 cities (nearly 1,000 deployed in Q4) while maintaining a 99.8% delivery completion rate , which management frames as proof the technology works at scale.

Q4 revenue was $0.9M (?400% YoY) and full-year 2025 revenue was $2.7M, and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to approximately , citing acquisitions and expanded deployments as drivers. Serve completed four strategic acquisitions (Phantom Auto, Vayu, Diligent Robotics, Weebo) to build a cross-domain data and autonomy platform that the company says strengthens its “flywheel” by adding indoor hospital data, connectivity, model-building, and partner channels.

Serve completed four strategic acquisitions (Phantom Auto, Vayu, Diligent Robotics, Weebo) to build a cross-domain data and autonomy platform that the company says strengthens its “flywheel” by adding indoor hospital data, connectivity, model-building, and partner channels. Despite top-line growth, GAAP operating expenses were $34.3M in Q4 and adjusted EBITDA was negative about $28M; management projects 2026 non?GAAP operating expenses of $160M–$170M, signaling continued heavy spending and cash burn even with $260M in cash and marketable securities.

Despite top-line growth, GAAP operating expenses were $34.3M in Q4 and adjusted EBITDA was negative about $28M; management projects 2026 non?GAAP operating expenses of $160M–$170M, signaling continued heavy spending and cash burn even with $260M in cash and marketable securities. Monetization is diversifying — advertising/branding grew 50% YoY in Q4, software/data revenue began in Q4 with ~70% of software recurring, and Diligent’s hospital contracts are expected to contribute roughly $7M in 2026 recurring revenue.

Shares of SERV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,323. The company has a market capitalization of $724.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.90. Serve Robotics has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

SERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other Serve Robotics news, insider Anthony Armenta sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $32,192.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 544,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,278.68. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Euan Abraham sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,923.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 238,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,795.96. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 108,740 shares of company stock worth $1,245,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 74.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

