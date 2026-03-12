Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Issues Earnings Results

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.63, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 7,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $79.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.31. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics is a clinical?stage microbiome therapeutics company focused on harnessing the power of the human microbiome to treat serious diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Seres applies proprietary microbiome science and manufacturing capabilities to develop a pipeline of living microbial therapies designed to restore healthy gut function. The company’s approach leverages understanding of microbial ecology and human biology to address conditions where the native microbiome is disrupted.

Among its lead candidates is SER-109, an investigational oral microbiome therapeutic for reducing recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection.

