Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s current price.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Campbell’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.88.

Campbell’s Stock Down 1.7%

Campbell’s stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 2,290,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,783. Campbell’s has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.03.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell’s will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,748.64. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,884.78. This represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 840.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61,491 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,940,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Campbell’s

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rao’s and Meals & Beverages showed in-market consumption growth, with Rao’s surpassing $1 billion in trailing 12?month sales — a bright spot management highlighted on the call. Business Wire Q2 Release

Rao’s and Meals & Beverages showed in-market consumption growth, with Rao’s surpassing $1 billion in trailing 12?month sales — a bright spot management highlighted on the call. Positive Sentiment: The dividend yield and valuation look attractive after the share decline; institutional buying cited in coverage suggests some investors view CPB as an income/value opportunity. MarketBeat Income Watch

The dividend yield and valuation look attractive after the share decline; institutional buying cited in coverage suggests some investors view CPB as an income/value opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want detail on management’s actions (cost controls, execution priorities). These materials clarify the plan but don’t change near?term outlook. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want detail on management’s actions (cost controls, execution priorities). These materials clarify the plan but don’t change near?term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Q2 results missed: EPS $0.51 vs. ~$0.57 expected and revenue fell ~4.5% year-over-year; management lowered FY26 EPS guidance to $2.15–2.25 versus consensus ~2.42 — the core reason for the selloff. Reuters: Cuts Forecast

Q2 results missed: EPS $0.51 vs. ~$0.57 expected and revenue fell ~4.5% year-over-year; management lowered FY26 EPS guidance to $2.15–2.25 versus consensus ~2.42 — the core reason for the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Snacks weakness, tariffs, promotional pressure and execution issues were called out on the call and in deep-dive coverage — these trends pressure margins and near-term growth. MSN Deep Dive

Snacks weakness, tariffs, promotional pressure and execution issues were called out on the call and in deep-dive coverage — these trends pressure margins and near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed targets and ratings after the print (Morgan Stanley and Stifel cut PTs to $25), reinforcing downside sentiment and limiting near-term upside. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analysts trimmed targets and ratings after the print (Morgan Stanley and Stifel cut PTs to $25), reinforcing downside sentiment and limiting near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction pushed CPB to multi?year lows and heavier short interest/negative momentum could keep shares pressured until evidence of snack recovery or clearer margin improvement emerges. Blockonomi: 23?Year Low

About Campbell’s

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Featured Articles

