Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Insider Megan Podzorov Sells 1,650 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) insider Megan Podzorov sold 1,650 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $84,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,332.96. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:JHG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.27. 183,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $996.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Evercore cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

