Michael Koralewski Sells 756 Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Koralewski sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.36, for a total value of $143,912.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,996.68. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Koralewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Michael Koralewski sold 1,330 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $260,586.90.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $200.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $285.99.

First Solar News Roundup

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating (while trimming its price target), signaling confidence in demand and the company’s growth trajectory — this helps underpin buying interest. Read More.

Analyst support remains: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating (while trimming its price target), signaling confidence in demand and the company’s growth trajectory — this helps underpin buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst/backing and coverage (several buys and outperform ratings from firms such as Guggenheim and Goldman cited in recent notes) reinforce a longer?term bullish view even as some targets were trimmed — supports conviction among growth/value investors. Read More.

Broader analyst/backing and coverage (several buys and outperform ratings from firms such as Guggenheim and Goldman cited in recent notes) reinforce a longer?term bullish view even as some targets were trimmed — supports conviction among growth/value investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: Zacks notes FSLR rose while the broader market dipped — a near?term technical/flow event rather than fundamental news. Traders may have rotated into defensible renewable names on the pullback. Read More.

Market context: Zacks notes FSLR rose while the broader market dipped — a near?term technical/flow event rather than fundamental news. Traders may have rotated into defensible renewable names on the pullback. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Relative performance note: commentary that FSLR has lagged some energy peers in 2026 is more market narrative than company news, but can weigh on sentiment/flows if investors favor cyclical energy winners. Read More.

Relative performance note: commentary that FSLR has lagged some energy peers in 2026 is more market narrative than company news, but can weigh on sentiment/flows if investors favor cyclical energy winners. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling on March 9–10: multiple senior executives — including CEO Mark Widmar (5,537 shares, ~\$1.05M) and other C?suite members — sold stock. The breadth of sales can be perceived as reduced insider exposure or opportunistic monetization and is a short?term negative for investor sentiment. Read More.

Significant insider selling on March 9–10: multiple senior executives — including CEO Mark Widmar (5,537 shares, ~\$1.05M) and other C?suite members — sold stock. The breadth of sales can be perceived as reduced insider exposure or opportunistic monetization and is a short?term negative for investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz issued an investor alert investigating claims on behalf of First Solar investors — potential litigation/regulatory scrutiny increases uncertainty and is typically viewed as a near?term headwind for the stock. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Solar from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on First Solar from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $881,680,000 after buying an additional 111,927 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.