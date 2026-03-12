Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.960-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.9 billion-$19.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.1 billion. Oracle also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.77.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle
Oracle Trading Up 9.3%
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 68.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 35.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings beat and upbeat guidance — Oracle reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results (revenue $17.19B, non?GAAP EPS $1.79) and raised FY2027 revenue guidance to ~$90B, highlighting big growth in cloud and AI infrastructure. This is the primary driver of the rally. Oracle Announces Fiscal Year 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and constructive repositioning — Several firms raised ratings/targets or upgraded Oracle after the print (e.g., JPMorgan upgrade, Oppenheimer increases), reinforcing buy-side interest and options activity. Oracle surges after ‘strong’ Q3 and outlook, gets upgrade at J.P. Morgan
- Positive Sentiment: Massive backlog & accelerating cloud/AI adoption — Management disclosed a very large remaining performance obligation (~$553B) and strong cloud infrastructure growth (IaaS up sharply), supporting multi-year revenue visibility for AI workloads. That backlog underpins the bull case. Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) Q1 CY2026: Beats On Revenue, Stock Soars
- Neutral Sentiment: Oracle’s TikTok stake disclosed (~$2.0–$2.2B) — Filings show Oracle holds a non?controlling stake in the new U.S. TikTok JV; strategically relevant but not material to core cloud earnings. Oracle’s stake in TikTok US joint venture is worth roughly $2 billion, filing shows
- Neutral Sentiment: Market technicals & macro backdrop — Broader market technical warnings and geopolitical-driven oil/inflation volatility could cap upside for tech names despite Oracle’s positive print. Keep an eye on risk?off headlines. Technically Speaking, Stocks Look Vulnerable
- Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation and fraud investigations — Multiple law firms and investigations (class actions, a Schall Law Firm fraud probe) are active around prior disclosures and certain note offerings; legal overhangs can pressure sentiment and add potential costs. ORCL Investors Have Opportunity to Join Oracle Corporation Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Restructuring / layoffs narrative and execution risk — Analysts and commentary flagged that “restructuring” language may imply job cuts and execution risk; such moves and communication missteps can unsettle investors. Oracle’s ‘Restructuring Is Code for Layoffs,’ Analyst Warns — Can ORCL Stock Keep Rising?
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy AI capex & cash?flow pressure — Coverage highlights large planned capex (~$50B) and recent negative free cash flow, creating refinancing/deleveraging risk if backlog conversion or margin leverage disappoints. Watch free cash flow and capital?spending commentary in upcoming calls. Oracle blows investors away with 22% ‘hyper growth’—but cash flow crunches to negative $24.7 billion
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.