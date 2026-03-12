Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.960-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.9 billion-$19.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.1 billion. Oracle also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.77.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $163.30 on Thursday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 68.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

