Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne Helen Sells 5,658 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $595,165.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,942.65. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MHK traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.99. 14,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day moving average is $120.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,922,000 after acquiring an additional 670,601 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.3% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 937,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,837,000 after acquiring an additional 459,700 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,008,000 after acquiring an additional 458,349 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

