Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Director Daniel Yih Sells 50,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Yih sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,994.92. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,539. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSI shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 11.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

