Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Director Janet Jackson Sells 1,410 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) Director Janet Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $413,567.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,954.63. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 4.7%

Installed Building Products stock traded down $13.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,300. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.97 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 56.0%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $203.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $256.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 73.2% in the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 866,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,261,000 after purchasing an additional 366,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,551,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,356,000 after purchasing an additional 328,725 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 945,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,421,000 after purchasing an additional 308,717 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2,169.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,076,000 after buying an additional 259,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4,659.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after buying an additional 168,285 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

