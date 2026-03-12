Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Director Charles Alvin Meloy Sells 7,857 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,439,952.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 974,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,532,287.23. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Alvin Meloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $9,764,677.60.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,775. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $186.65.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The company's revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Diamondback Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on FANG to $212 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling confidence in Diamondback’s medium-term fundamentals and giving upside support to the stock. Goldman Sachs price target raise

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on FANG to $212 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling confidence in Diamondback’s medium-term fundamentals and giving upside support to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported is effectively zero or inconsistent in recent prints (days-to-cover ~0.0), which suggests no clear short-covering pressure is influencing intraday moves. (Data may be reporting artifacts.)

Short-interest data reported is effectively zero or inconsistent in recent prints (days-to-cover ~0.0), which suggests no clear short-covering pressure is influencing intraday moves. (Data may be reporting artifacts.) Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published mixed updates: several near-term (Q1–Q3 FY2026) EPS estimates were lowered while some later-quarter and FY2027 estimates were raised — a split view that creates uncertainty around near-term earnings but indicates stronger later-year expectations. Zacks Research Forecasts

Zacks published mixed updates: several near-term (Q1–Q3 FY2026) EPS estimates were lowered while some later-quarter and FY2027 estimates were raised — a split view that creates uncertainty around near-term earnings but indicates stronger later-year expectations. Negative Sentiment: SGF FANG Holdings launched and priced an underwritten secondary offering of 11,000,000 shares (gross proceeds ~ $1.9B); Diamondback will not receive proceeds. Large secondary supply from the largest shareholder increases float and put downward pressure on the share price. Secondary offering priced (GlobeNewswire)

SGF FANG Holdings launched and priced an underwritten secondary offering of 11,000,000 shares (gross proceeds ~ $1.9B); Diamondback will not receive proceeds. Large secondary supply from the largest shareholder increases float and put downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and headlines emphasize the large selling by the largest shareholder (11M-share sale) and the perception of dilution/supply, driving negative sentiment and intra-session weakness. Largest shareholder share sale (Yahoo)

Coverage and headlines emphasize the large selling by the largest shareholder (11M-share sale) and the perception of dilution/supply, driving negative sentiment and intra-session weakness. Negative Sentiment: Senior insiders (Chairman Travis Stice and Director Charles Meloy) disclosed multi-million-dollar sales in recent Form 4 filings, which investors often view as a negative signal when combined with a large third-party offering. Chairman insider sale (SEC) Director insider sale (SEC)

Senior insiders (Chairman Travis Stice and Director Charles Meloy) disclosed multi-million-dollar sales in recent Form 4 filings, which investors often view as a negative signal when combined with a large third-party offering. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage flags executive selling during the prior rally and links the pullback to weaker oil & gas prices and the equity raise, reinforcing bearish investor sentiment. Executives sold into rally (MarketWatch)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 106.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Featured Stories

