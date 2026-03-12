Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 290,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the previous session’s volume of 56,655 shares.The stock last traded at $10.1950 and had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACCYY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Accor is a leading global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with operations spanning more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson, the company has grown from a single motel in Lille into one of the world’s largest hotel operators and owners, offering accommodation and hospitality services to both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s extensive brand portfolio covers a wide spectrum of market segments, ranging from luxury and premium offerings to midscale and economy hotels.

