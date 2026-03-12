Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,135 shares, a growth of 462.3% from the February 12th total of 1,269 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.7 days.

Rubis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RUBSF opened at C$40.00 on Thursday. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$31.25 and a 1 year high of C$41.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.19.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis is a French-based independent operator specializing in the storage, distribution and supply of petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), bitumen and chemicals. The company’s core activities include the operation of storage terminals, wholesale distribution to commercial and industrial clients, and retail and cylinder distribution of LPG. Rubis also provides logistics and transportation services, leveraging a network of ships, barges, trucks and pipelines to serve diverse customer segments.

The group maintains a broad geographic footprint, with significant operations in metropolitan France and its overseas territories, including the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, French Guiana and Réunion.

