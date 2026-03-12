Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR) Short Interest Down 96.7% in February

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,170 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the February 12th total of 184,566 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,132. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $46.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $605.04 million, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSGR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,373,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,746,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,152,000 after purchasing an additional 373,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 996.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 959,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 871,824 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 859,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after buying an additional 324,965 shares during the period. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 324,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent ETF model. LSGR was launched on Jun 29, 2023 and is managed by Natixis.

