Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Drops By 93.2%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,440 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the February 12th total of 226,769 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.5%

FGM stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,081. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 36,938 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,077,000.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.