ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 640,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 513,547 shares.The stock last traded at $26.3360 and had previously closed at $24.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.99.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVBP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 9,747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002.

