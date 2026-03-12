RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,947 shares, an increase of 632.0% from the February 12th total of 266 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of RGLXY stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

RTL Group is a leading European entertainment network headquartered in Luxembourg, specializing in broadcasting, content production and digital streaming services. The company operates a broad portfolio of free-to-air and pay-TV channels across key European markets, including RTL in Germany, M6 in France, RTL Belgium, RTL Nederland, RTL Croatia, and RTL Hungary. It also maintains a diverse radio division, offering local radio stations in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg, supported by an integrated advertising sales network.

In addition to its core broadcasting activities, RTL Group encompasses Fremantle, one of the world’s largest content production and distribution companies.

