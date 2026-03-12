Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:XOM opened at $151.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $159.60.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $140.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

Exxon Mobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

