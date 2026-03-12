Elevatus Welath Management Grows Stock Holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Elevatus Welath Management increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 1,667.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,857 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 192.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 85,371 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 22.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,034,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 189,039 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $2,015,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

EOSE stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Director insider buy — EOSE director David Urban acquired 16,250 shares at about $6.16 on March 9, increasing his stake ~35%, which investors often view as a vote of confidence from management. Read More.

Director insider buy — EOSE director David Urban acquired 16,250 shares at about $6.16 on March 9, increasing his stake ~35%, which investors often view as a vote of confidence from management. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market-structure data unclear — published short-interest summaries for early March contain inconsistent/zero entries; treat short-interest-driven explanations for intraday moves as unreliable until exchanges publish verified numbers.

Market-structure data unclear — published short-interest summaries for early March contain inconsistent/zero entries; treat short-interest-driven explanations for intraday moves as unreliable until exchanges publish verified numbers. Neutral Sentiment: Narrative shift under way — coverage notes the company is revising near-term expectations after guidance/target cuts; that evolving narrative can cause volatility as investors reassess recovery timelines. Read More.

Narrative shift under way — coverage notes the company is revising near-term expectations after guidance/target cuts; that evolving narrative can cause volatility as investors reassess recovery timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class actions and law-firm solicitations — numerous firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs for a class covering Nov 5, 2025–Feb 26, 2026; this raises potential litigation costs, distraction for management and headline risk. Read More.

Multiple securities class actions and law-firm solicitations — numerous firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs for a class covering Nov 5, 2025–Feb 26, 2026; this raises potential litigation costs, distraction for management and headline risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuits test production and guidance claims — reporting highlights allegations tied to manufacturing issues and the accuracy/timing of production guidance after a steep ~39% drop, undermining investor confidence in execution. Read More.

Lawsuits test production and guidance claims — reporting highlights allegations tied to manufacturing issues and the accuracy/timing of production guidance after a steep ~39% drop, undermining investor confidence in execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and target cuts — sell-side firms have trimmed targets after the company missed EPS and revenue expectations (Feb. 26 quarter), and Zacks downgraded EOSE to “strong sell,” adding downward pressure. Read More.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.07.

In related news, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 15,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 235,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,734.84. The trade was a 6.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 662,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,692.48. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 115,150 shares of company stock valued at $692,962 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

