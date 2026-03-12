Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Up 8.3% – Should You Buy?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $45.1850. 123,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,106,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

In other news, COO Bruce Ragsdale sold 21,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $1,056,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 97,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,845.26. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $60,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,986.59. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 120,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,250 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,444,000 after buying an additional 148,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,425 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,957,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,417 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 473,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

