SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 2,441 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,876,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,557,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,922 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $442.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.40 and a 200 day moving average of $469.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of -597.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $640.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.26.

Positive Sentiment: Blowout quarter and first GAAP profit: CrowdStrike reported a beat on revenue and EPS, posted its first positive quarterly net income, delivered record ARR and strong operating cash flow — the results and commentary around AI-driven demand are the main catalyst behind recent buying interest. Why CrowdStrike Is Up

Blowout quarter and first GAAP profit: CrowdStrike reported a beat on revenue and EPS, posted its first positive quarterly net income, delivered record ARR and strong operating cash flow — the results and commentary around AI-driven demand are the main catalyst behind recent buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrades: Morgan Stanley upgraded CRWD to Overweight ($510 PT) and other firms (DZ Bank) raised ratings or targets — upgrades helped spark earlier rallies and underpin confidence that CrowdStrike can benefit from AI/security spending. CrowdStrike Rises After Upgrade

Wall Street upgrades: Morgan Stanley upgraded CRWD to Overweight ($510 PT) and other firms (DZ Bank) raised ratings or targets — upgrades helped spark earlier rallies and underpin confidence that CrowdStrike can benefit from AI/security spending. Positive Sentiment: Product and AI partnerships: CrowdStrike announced a strategic integration with Perplexity to embed Falcon protection in Perplexity’s Comet Enterprise browser — tangible product wins that reinforce AI-era security positioning. CrowdStrike and Perplexity Partner

Product and AI partnerships: CrowdStrike announced a strategic integration with Perplexity to embed Falcon protection in Perplexity’s Comet Enterprise browser — tangible product wins that reinforce AI-era security positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Shelf filing vs. buybacks: Management filed a $3.10B shelf registration (linked to employee plans) and completed a modest $50.6M buyback — shelf provides flexibility (and potential dilution), while buybacks are share-supportive; net impact depends on future use.

Shelf filing vs. buybacks: Management filed a $3.10B shelf registration (linked to employee plans) and completed a modest $50.6M buyback — shelf provides flexibility (and potential dilution), while buybacks are share-supportive; net impact depends on future use. Neutral Sentiment: Trademark lawsuit: CrowdStrike sued rival AiStrike for trademark infringement — legal action could protect brand/IP but is unlikely to move fundamentals in the near term. CrowdStrike Sues AiStrike

Trademark lawsuit: CrowdStrike sued rival AiStrike for trademark infringement — legal action could protect brand/IP but is unlikely to move fundamentals in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Analysts and commentary warn CRWD remains richly valued despite accelerating growth — valuation is the main reason the stock “yawned” after strong results, capping upside until execution proves durable. CrowdStrike Delivered a Blowout Quarter

Valuation concerns: Analysts and commentary warn CRWD remains richly valued despite accelerating growth — valuation is the main reason the stock “yawned” after strong results, capping upside until execution proves durable. Negative Sentiment: Mixed price-target moves: Citi trimmed its PT from $610 to $525 and Daiwa cut its PT to $500 (still outperform) — these downgrades/target reductions introduce headwinds to sentiment even as ratings remain constructive. Citi Cuts PT

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $3,272,604.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $40,424,241. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

