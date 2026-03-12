39,530 Shares in Ventas, Inc. $VTR Purchased by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Ventas by 1,557.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Ventas by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $2,312,092.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,694,026.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,106 shares of company stock worth $6,931,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VTR stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus set a $88.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

