Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.3% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,520.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $287.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.36 and a 200 day moving average of $308.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $775.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade to Strong Buy (Zacks) highlights improved earnings outlook and could attract buyer interest.

Positive Sentiment: Ongoing capital returns (dividend hikes, buyback program) remain a structural support for the share price and investor sentiment.

Positive Sentiment: Business development in payments/AI: a new pact with Mirakl expands JPMorgan Payments' product set in agentic/AI commerce, supporting fee growth in payments.

Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan analysts upgraded Oracle (ORCL) — shows active analyst flow but is primarily about ORCL rather than JPM's fundamentals.

Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan's internal market calls (warning of a possible S&P 500 correction) increase caution among investors but are a macro outlook rather than a firm?specific loss.

Negative Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan has marked down software?loan collateral and is curbing lending to private?credit groups are the main near?term negative catalyst — this raises concerns about asset?management revenue, potential forced redemptions across private?credit funds, and broader sector stress.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets (CNBC, MarketWatch, TipRanks) report JPM is tightening borrowing capacity for private?credit firms after the markdowns — that amplification of redemption and liquidity pressure is weighing on the stock today.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

