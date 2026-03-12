Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,871.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $492.87 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $603.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.60. The company has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $496,455.52. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 409 shares in the company, valued at $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $19,997,187. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded ISRG to Buy and set a $590 price target, calling out resilient med?tech fundamentals — a clear near?term catalyst that likely pushed buying interest. Read More.

Citi upgraded ISRG to Buy and set a $590 price target, calling out resilient med?tech fundamentals — a clear near?term catalyst that likely pushed buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and commentary emphasize product momentum (da Vinci 5, Ion and SP platforms) and procedure growth, supporting revenue and recurring?revenue visibility into 2026. Read More.

Analyst coverage and commentary emphasize product momentum (da Vinci 5, Ion and SP platforms) and procedure growth, supporting revenue and recurring?revenue visibility into 2026. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive closed the acquisition of regional da Vinci and Ion distribution businesses, consolidating distribution and potentially improving margin/recurring revenue capture. Read More.

Intuitive closed the acquisition of regional da Vinci and Ion distribution businesses, consolidating distribution and potentially improving margin/recurring revenue capture. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha reiterated the company’s strong moat and solid Q4 results but flagged valuation (P/E ~63 vs. historical ~53) and recommended a Hold — this tempers upside for value?oriented investors. Read More.

Seeking Alpha reiterated the company’s strong moat and solid Q4 results but flagged valuation (P/E ~63 vs. historical ~53) and recommended a Hold — this tempers upside for value?oriented investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted ISRG outperformed peers on a strong trading day, reflecting today’s buying interest but not adding new fundamental news. Read More.

MarketWatch noted ISRG outperformed peers on a strong trading day, reflecting today’s buying interest but not adding new fundamental news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s roundup reiterates broad analyst support and a consensus target near $616, underpinning a constructive longer?term view but noting mixed ratings (Buy/Hold). Read More.

MarketBeat’s roundup reiterates broad analyst support and a consensus target near $616, underpinning a constructive longer?term view but noting mixed ratings (Buy/Hold). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple recent sales by senior executives (SVP Mark Brosius and EVP Myriam Curet) have been disclosed; while common for compensation/liquidity reasons, clustered insider sales can weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

