G999 Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $125.44 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000617 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000074 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2025. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube”

