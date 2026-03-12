Edison International $EIX Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,561,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.19% of Edison International worth $252,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Edison International by 677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 113.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5,064.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

