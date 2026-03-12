Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $75,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,780.23. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.93%.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

