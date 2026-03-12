Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) CAO Elvia Cowan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CAO Elvia Cowan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,497.53. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elvia Cowan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Elvia Cowan sold 11,623 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $556,974.16.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of PCVX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 77,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,137. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $76.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 513,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company’s platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

Featured Stories

