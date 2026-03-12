Toro (NYSE:TTC) CEO Sells $11,957,910.00 in Stock

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Olson sold 119,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $11,957,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,327.90. This trade represents a 75.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $105.18.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 124,373 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 425.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised several near- and long-term EPS forecasts for TTC — including Q2 2026 to $1.52 (from $1.50), FY2026 to $4.45, FY2027 to $4.79 and FY2029 to $5.54 — signaling higher analyst confidence in the company’s revenue/margin outlook and providing support for a higher valuation. MarketBeat Toro coverage

DA Davidson published a bullish note saying Toro’s stock is expected to rise, adding a second independent analyst endorsement that can attract buyers and reduce near-term downside risk. Neutral Sentiment: An MSN recap of five revealing analyst questions from Toro’s Q4 earnings call highlights areas investors focused on (demand trends, pricing/mix, margins, inventory and guidance assumptions). The article provides useful color and management commentary but no material surprises beyond the guidance already issued. 5 revealing analyst questions — MSN

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

