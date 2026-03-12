Alfred West Jr Sells 7,447 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred West, Jr. sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $590,249.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,875,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,974,560.58. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $607.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 124.0%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

