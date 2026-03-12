Brenntag Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Brenntag (ETR:BNR) executives said fiscal 2025 played out against one of the most prolonged downturns in the chemical industry in decades, with market conditions deteriorating as the year progressed and volumes weakening notably in the second half. On the company’s full-year results call, management emphasized resilience in margins and cash generation, while also outlining organizational simplification steps, an expanded cost-savings agenda, and a cautious 2026 outlook that does not include potential impacts from the evolving Middle East crisis.

Get alerts:

Market backdrop and operational actions

COO Christian Kohlpaintner said the chemical industry faced “a very difficult year,” describing a long period of suppressed market conditions that worsened over time. He noted that Q1 and Q2 were “quite stable,” but volumes weakened further and ended in a “quite low” Q4.

Kohlpaintner, who said he had been with the company four months, highlighted several early decisions, including reaffirming Brenntag’s approach as a “full line distributor” and removing two division management layers to lift business units closer to the executive level. He also described an effort to reduce bureaucracy, citing an example in which approval processes previously required “26 inputs or steps” but have been reduced to three in the new structure.

On commercial activity, Kohlpaintner said Brenntag has increased time spent in the field, reduced customer churn, and reactivated dormant accounts. In one market, he said a targeted effort “woke up 70 accounts” in a single week. He added that the company is also engaged in strategic discussions with large accounts about simplifying distribution structures and building growth plans.

FY 2025 financial performance: margins held, earnings declined

CFO Thomas Reisten said results reflected ongoing economic volatility, weak end-market demand, muted customer activity, and pricing pressure. Operating gross profit totaled EUR 3.8 billion in 2025, and operating gross profit margin improved to 25.3%, up 0.5 percentage points versus the prior year.

Profitability measures declined year over year:

Operating EBITDA: EUR 1,288 million , down 8.6% on a constant-currency basis.

, down on a constant-currency basis. Operating EBITA: EUR 929 million, down 12.6% on a constant-currency basis.

Reisten attributed the declines primarily to weak volumes and a muted pricing environment, partially offset by cost-containment efforts.

Below operating EBITA, net expenses from special items were EUR 106 million (versus EUR 111 million in the prior year). Reisten said 2025 included a notable increase in non-cash expenses, including amortization of intangible assets rising to EUR 205 million, up EUR 130 million versus 2024. He also cited goodwill impairment losses in Brenntag Essentials Latin America of EUR 83 million in Q2 2025 and in Brenntag Essentials APAC of EUR 59 million in Q4 2025, driven by reduced earnings expectations in those regions.

Profit after tax attributable to shareholders was EUR 265 million, down 52.3% on a constant-currency basis.

Despite the earnings decline, Brenntag reported free cash flow of EUR 941 million, supported by working-capital release and lower capital expenditures. Kohlpaintner also pointed to collection and inventory management as contributors.

Divisional results: volume pressure, margin expansion

In Brenntag Essentials, operating gross profit was EUR 2.733 billion, down 1.2% year over year on a constant-currency basis. Reisten said all regions except Latin America recorded negative volume development, while Latin America benefited from acquisition-related growth. He cited weak end-market demand, muted consumer sentiment, subdued industrial production, and continued competition from Chinese products—particularly in EMEA and Latin America—as factors weighing on pricing. Essentials’ operating gross profit margin improved from 25.9% to 26.4%.

Brenntag Specialties generated EUR 1.098 billion in operating gross profit, down 3.6% year over year on a constant-currency basis, with lower volumes across Life Science and Material Science. Reisten said margin and pricing discipline helped support results. He noted mixed trends across business units, including Nutrition showing positive development in EMEA while the Americas remained under pressure due to lower demand for base ingredients in North America. Beauty & Care declined amid intensified competition in the Americas and APAC, Pharma posted a slight decline, and Material Science decreased due to weaker market sentiment across sub-industries. Specialties’ operating gross profit margin improved from 22.4% to 22.9%.

Cost savings program and new targets

Reisten said Brenntag generated EUR 165 million in gross savings in 2025 versus a 2023 baseline, exceeding its savings target. In Q4 2025, the company generated EUR 54 million in savings. He added that personnel costs were trending below prior-year levels in early 2026.

Looking ahead, Brenntag plans to conclude the current cost-out program based on a 2023 baseline and “recalibrate” savings measurement against 2025 operating expenses. On that new baseline, Brenntag is targeting EUR 200 million to EUR 250 million of cost savings by 2027.

In response to analyst questions, management said the next phase remains broad-based and includes further reductions across multiple expense lines, with additional focus expected on transport and warehouse costs as large cost blocks. Reisten said one-off costs tied to the expanded program are expected to continue on a similar run rate to previous special items, excluding impairment-related one-offs that are not expected to repeat.

Dividend proposal, guidance change, and 2026 outlook

Reisten said management views the dividend as a cornerstone of capital allocation and aims to provide reliable dividends across the economic cycle. Because 2025 profit after tax was significantly affected by one-off impacts—including impairments in APAC and Latin America and other items such as impairment of deferred tax assets—management adjusted the basis for its dividend proposal. Reisten said one-off effects totaled EUR 248 million, and excluding these one-offs the company arrived at earnings per share of EUR 3.55.

Brenntag proposed a dividend of EUR 1.90 per share, which management described as a balanced approach to maintaining shareholder returns while safeguarding financial stability.

For 2026, Brenntag will replace operating EBITA with operating EBITDA as its key guidance metric, citing a desire to provide a clearer view of underlying performance and cash generation by eliminating non-cash charges and improving comparability with industry practice.

The company guided for 2026 operating EBITDA in the range of EUR 1.15 billion to EUR 1.35 billion. Reisten said the forecast includes contributions from acquisitions already closed and assumes stable exchange rates at levels prevailing at the time of publication. He also emphasized that potential impacts from the evolving Middle East crisis are not reflected in guidance.

During Q&A, Kohlpaintner said chemical pricing was already moving up in some areas, pointing to solvent pricing reacting immediately to hydrocarbon pressure and to transport costs starting to rise due to fuel prices and longer routes. He said the company was actively working to pass on cost increases and avoid being “caught between a rock and a hard place.” On volumes, he said it was early, but initial customer feedback included questions about available stock and acknowledgment that prices could rise; he added he was watching whether pre-buying would intensify as the situation develops.

Management also reiterated it intends to present a strategic review in the second half of 2026.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries.

See Also