Best Fitness Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 11th

Garmin, Planet Fitness, and Life Time Group are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses center on fitness-related products and services—such as gyms and studios, exercise-equipment makers, wearable trackers and fitness apps, or sports nutrition brands. Investors treat them as plays on the growing health-and-wellness trend that can offer recurring revenue and growth potential, while weighing risks from competition, shifting consumer preferences, seasonality, and economic sensitivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

