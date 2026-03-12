Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS Position Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,849 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $86.22 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $238.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,160. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

