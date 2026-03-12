WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.27 Million in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 255.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 237,044 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $187,477.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,272.50. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $902,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,514,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,988,751.04. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,300 shares of company stock worth $14,796,026. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lemonade and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Lemonade Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE LMND opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

