WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 49,333 Netskope Inc. $NTSK

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTSK. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the third quarter worth $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Netskope during the third quarter worth $341,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 77,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,306,342.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,061.56. The trade was a 65.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 346,061 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $5,851,891.51. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,049,721 shares of company stock worth $18,020,279.

Netskope Stock Performance

NTSK opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.30. Netskope Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.33 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

Netskope News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and strong growth — Netskope reported ($0.04) EPS vs. consensus ($0.06) loss and revenue of $196.3M, up 32% YoY; ARR grew ~31% to $811M and operating cash flow was positive. These operational metrics support higher revenue visibility and justify valuation re?rating potential. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Q4 results beat and strong growth — Netskope reported ($0.04) EPS vs. consensus ($0.06) loss and revenue of $196.3M, up 32% YoY; ARR grew ~31% to $811M and operating cash flow was positive. These operational metrics support higher revenue visibility and justify valuation re?rating potential. Positive Sentiment: FY revenue target raised above consensus — Management set FY 2027 revenue guidance of $870M–$876M vs. Street $865.5M, and Q1 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus. The modest upside to revenue estimates is a near?term catalyst. Seeking Alpha: Revenue Target

FY revenue target raised above consensus — Management set FY 2027 revenue guidance of $870M–$876M vs. Street $865.5M, and Q1 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus. The modest upside to revenue estimates is a near?term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: AI product launch supports forward growth story — Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security,” positioning the company as an AI?native security platform; this can expand enterprise wallet share and justify premium multiples if adoption follows. Business Insider: Netskope One AI Security

AI product launch supports forward growth story — Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security,” positioning the company as an AI?native security platform; this can expand enterprise wallet share and justify premium multiples if adoption follows. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment supports demand — Brokerages’ consensus is “Moderate Buy,” which can encourage inflows from institutional and momentum investors. American Banking News: Analyst Consensus

Analyst sentiment supports demand — Brokerages’ consensus is “Moderate Buy,” which can encourage inflows from institutional and momentum investors. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance mixed on profitability — Q1 EPS guide of -$0.07 to -$0.06 is slightly wider/near?term pressured vs. consensus (-$0.06), while FY EPS range (-$0.19 to $0.19) is roughly in line to a touch better than expectations; revenue guidance is the more constructive element. Investor Presentation

Guidance mixed on profitability — Q1 EPS guide of -$0.07 to -$0.06 is slightly wider/near?term pressured vs. consensus (-$0.06), while FY EPS range (-$0.19 to $0.19) is roughly in line to a touch better than expectations; revenue guidance is the more constructive element. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript available — Management commentary and slide deck provide detail on product cadence, sales efficiency and AI roadmap; watch for customer traction metrics on future calls. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Earnings call and transcript available — Management commentary and slide deck provide detail on product cadence, sales efficiency and AI roadmap; watch for customer traction metrics on future calls. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation announced — Law firm Johnson Fistel is investigating potential claims against Netskope executives under federal securities laws; such probes can create legal/settlement risk and near?term headline volatility. GlobeNewswire: Investigation

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTSK. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netskope from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Netskope from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Netskope from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netskope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Netskope from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netskope has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.47.

Netskope Profile

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

