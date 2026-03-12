Swiss National Bank Has $64.28 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $64,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in NVR by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,546,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,051,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,203,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,670,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7,700.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 price objective on NVR in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,182.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,000. This trade represents a 36.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,614.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7,517.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,624.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $139.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

