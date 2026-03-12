Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $66,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 2.6% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 2.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.00.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $477.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $533.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.12.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $2,330,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,012.80. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,143,647.40. This represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

