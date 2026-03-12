WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 46,535 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 46,535 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,525 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $109,875,000 after purchasing an additional 634,085 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of NetApp by 26.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 159,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,810,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $192,938,000 after buying an additional 66,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 18,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $103,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,758.75. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $126.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $137.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.42.

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

