Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 862,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $63,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in CMS Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,238.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,514.10. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $80.00 price target on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $75.83 on Thursday. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

